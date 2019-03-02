CS Constantine 3 Ismaily 2: Bahamboula completes comeback

CS Constantine are on the cusp of reaching the CAF Champions League quarter-finals at the first attempt following a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Ismaily on Saturday.

Dylan Bahamboula's commanding 81st-minute header completed a brilliant fightback and lifted the competition newcomers to 10 points in Group C, three ahead of second-placed TP Mazembe and six clear of Club Africain in third.

Ismaily, who have just one point to their credit from four matches, are now on the brink of elimination after failing to protect either of their two leads in Algeria.

Emad Hamdi and Benson Shilongo struck either side of Nasreddine Zaalani's equaliser to seemingly set the Egyptian outfit on their way to a much-needed win.

But Nassim Yettou nodded the hosts back level in the 67th minute, setting the stage for former Dijon midfielder Bahamboula to snatch all three points with a diving header.

Both clubs are back in action on Friday as Constantine host Club Africain, while Ismaily return to Egypt to entertain TP Mazembe.