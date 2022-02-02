AFCON - Burkina Faso vs Senegal - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How To Watch Online

Burkina Faso vs Senegal - Live Stream

Burkina Faso and Senegal battle it out at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Neither side will need any additional motivation for this one as both Burkina Faso and Senegal are yet to lift the continental trophy, despite recent final appearances in 2019 (Senegal lost 1-0 to Algeria) and 2013 (Burkina Faso lost 1-0 to Nigeria).

Burkina Faso have been something of a surprise package during the 2021 edition of the tournament. After falling to an opening day 1-0 defeat to hosts Cameroon, the Stallions qualified for the knockout stages with a narrow win over Cape Verde and a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia.

A tense penalty shootout victory over Gabon followed in the Round of 16, setting up a quarter-final clash with Tunisia. Dango Ouattara was the hero on the night against the Eagles of Carthage with an emphatic solo finish but not without cost, as the 19-year-old forward was sent off for an elbow on Ali Maaloul.

Kamou Malo will have to do without Ouattara as they take on a Senegal side who are deemed strong favourites for the clash. However, the Stallions are enjoying a purple patch having lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Burkina Faso have drawn their last three encounters with Senegal and will be desperate to go one further for a shot at ultimate glory.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Ouattara, Traore

When – Wednesday 2nd February 2022

KO – 22:00 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS MAX 1

Online – beIN CONNECT

After a slow, goal-shy start to their tournament, Senegal have found their shooting boots in the knockout stages.

The Lions of Teranga opened their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a late 1-0 win over Zimbabwe. Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Naby Keita then played out a goalless draw as Senegal finished off Group B with another 0-0 draw against Malawi, qualifying top of the group.

Sadio Mane and Bamba Dieng were on target in their Round of 16 battle with Cape Verde, aided in large part to an early red card for Patrick Andrade giving the Senegalese a numerical advantage for over 70 minutes of the match.

Senegal's perhaps most impressive performance of the tournament came against Equatorial Guinea, who had been playing some brilliant football themselves ahead of the quarter-final.

Famara Diedhiou opened the scoring for Senegal until Jannick Buyla pegged the Central African nation back, Cheikhou Koyate and Ismaila Sarr (the subject of a controversial AFCON arrival due to apparent opposition from his employer, Watford) sealed their semi-final place with two goals in 11 minutes in a 3-1 win.

The two-time finalists will head into this one with confidence in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten run (W8, D3). Aliou Cisse and the football-loving West African nation will be getting behind their men in the hopes of a final, defining clash against the winners of Cameroon vs Egypt.

Senegal Predicted Team:

E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kayoute, N Mendy, I Gueye; Diedhiou, Dia, Mane

