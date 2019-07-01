AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Adam Ounas scored a brace as Algeria maintained their perfect start to the African Cup of Nations with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Tanzania.

Having already secured top spot in Group C, Djamel Belmadi elected to rest a host of first-team names including Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Al Sadd attacker Bagdad Boundjah.

Still, Les Verts made a quick start to proceedings and could have had the lead within three minutes. Surging up the field on a counter, Hicham Boudaoui picked up the ball inside the box but the teenager spurred his chance just wide.

Ten minutes later Ounas had his first chance of note, pouncing on a Tanzania clearance but the first time strike was off target. Algeria continued to press and Ounas missed another opportunity to open the scoring, showing plenty of pace the Napoli winger drilled another effort past the far post.

Ounas was at the heart of everything good in Les Verts attacking play. A clipped long ball fell to Islam Slimani who dispatched the ball into the bottom corner. Giving the North Africans a well-deserved lead.

Tanzania buckled under the pressure and duly conceded five minutes later, with Ounas deservedly getting on the score sheet. The 22-year old exchanged a neat pass with Slimani and drilled the ball home.

It wasn’t all from Ounas who was comfortably the best Algerian player on the pitch, with minutes left in the first half, the winger comfortably latched onto a long ball rounded keeper Metacha Mnata and fired home. To complete the perfect start for the Algerians.

Live Updates

Goal! Adam Ounas at the double with a supurb solo goal! The pace, the composure to round the keeper and the finish all superb! World Class!

Goal! Adam Ounas gets in on the act with a well-worked goal! A swift one-two with Slimani and a drilled shot past Metacha Mnata. Game over!

Chance! Adam Ounas goes close to doubling Algeria's lead, but his effort creeps just wide!

Goal! Clinical from Islam Slimani who tucks the ball into the bottom corner!

Chance! Adam Ounas cracks a shot just wide. Algeria knocking on the door here!

Chance! An early effort for Algeria! Teenager Hicham Boudaoui goes close!

Preamble



Team News! Algeria, wholesale changes as the side has already guaranteed top spot!

Both Tanzania and Algeria have arrived. A kind reminder, we get underway at 22:00 Mecca.

Both teams are here ✅ Score expectations for 🇹🇿🆚🇩🇿 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/DPP943CP5g — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019

Will we see these kinds of celebrations from Les Verts tonight? Algeria impressed in their win against Senegal, and a victory tonight would put them as one of the favourites for the tournament.

Expect rowdy support for Algeria tonight, who should outnumber the Tanzania fans!

قامت الاتحادية الجزائرية لكرة القدم بتوزيع تذاكر للجماهير التي وصلت القاهرة، وذلك لحضور مباراة المنتخب الوطني ضد نظيره التنزاني#LesVerts #TeamDZ #LesFennecs #123VivaLAlgerie #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/l7C2VBbaY8 — Les Verts d'Algérie (@LesVerts) June 30, 2019

Confidence is high in the Algeria camp following their victory over Senegal, however it's all about the three points and heading into the round of sixteen on a high for coach Djamel Belmadi.

.@LesVerts are already in the last 1⃣6⃣ but there's still one game to go...#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9egmH3Vhhh — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Tanzania Vs Algeria from the Cup of Nations! Tanzania is looking to pick up a first point of the competition but will face a stern test against a so far undefeated Algeria who has impressed so far in their group games. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in from the game.