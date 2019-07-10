AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Nigeria took a step closer to becoming Africa Cup of Nations champions after Ronwen Williams' late error gifted William Troost-Ekong a late winner in a 2-1 triumph over South Africa in Wednesdays' quarter-final.

Bafana Bafana, who shocked hosts Egypt in the previous round, had equalised with 19 minutes remaining in Cairo when Bongani Zungu headed home and the match was seemingly headed for extra-time.

But Troost-Ekong bundled home in the 89th-minute minute after Williams made a hash of a corner to dash South Africa's hopes of progressing and left Nigeria still chasing their dream of a fourth AFCON title.

It was a just result for a Nigeria team after they had largely dominated and led in the 27th minute through Samuel Chukwueze, who was part of a lively Nigeria front four that opened South Africa up several times

The result extends South Africa's record of never having beaten Nigeria at the Cup of Nations, while Gernot Rohr's men moved into the last four – where Ivory Coast of Algeria await - with a disciplined, determined performance.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! William Troost-Ekong fires Nigeria into the lead late on! It's his first goal for the Super Eagles!

Goal! VAR Drama! Bongani Zungu heads in a leveller for South Africa! Initially flagged for offside, it's given after a review!

Goal! Samuel Chukwueze opens the scoring! Iwobi picks out Chukwueze, after a fortunate deflection the ball falls to the winger who sidefoots it into the net!

Peep! We are underway in Cairo!

Live Updates

Preamble

South African fans are out in force! Will Banafa Banafa make the semi-finals?!

Now for South Africa. No changes from the side that stunned Egypt! Stewart Baxter keeping faith in the team! Keep an eye out for Thembinkosi Lorch, he grabbed the all-important winner against Egypt last time out!

Coach Baxter has named his starting 11 for the match against Nigeria tonight:

Kick off 21h00:

Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba pic.twitter.com/SvWbISXfdc — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 10, 2019

Team News! First up Nigeria! Ola Aina in at right-back is the only change from the side that defeated Cameroon 3-2 last time out!

Nigeria has only won the Cup of Nations on two occasions. They could take a huge step to a third title with a win tonight!

South Africa know how to arrive in style!

So here we go! The scene is set in Cairo for a potential classic between two powerhouses of the African game. Who do you think will progress? Nigeria or South Africa?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates from the Cup of Nations quarter-final between Nigeria and South Africa. Banafa Banafa caused arguably the biggest upset of the tournament when they stunned hosts Egypt 1-0 in the round of sixteen. Can they spring an another upset this evening against the Super Eagles? As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!