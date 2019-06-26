Stars and young promises of African football are ready to embark on the field of the 2019 African Cup, to be followed exclusively on beIN SPORTS

The 32nd edition of the event, the first to be held in summer and the first to feature 24 national teams, will start on Friday, June 21 at 11pm with the opening match between Egypt and Zimbabwe.

The competition will be full of novelties: for the first time, it will be played in summer and not in winter, 24 teams will participate against the usual 16. The top two seeded teams in the six groups and the top four seeded teams will advance to the eighth finals where the knockout phase will begin.

There will be many great players like Salah, Mahrez, Mané, N. Pepe, Benatia, Khazri.

Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco are the favorites, but as always, surprises will be there.

The group stage will end on Tuesday, July 2, while the knockout phase will start on Friday, July 5 with the final at 16. The meeting with the grand final will take place on Friday, July 19 at 22:00 at the international stadium. Cairo, to discover the national team that will win the title currently held by Cameroon.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations will broadcast live the 52 matches of the African competition.

AFCON 2019 TV Schedule

GROUP A

Group A : Egypt - RD Congo - Ouganda - Zimbabwe Match DateTime TV channel Venue Egypt vs Zimbabwe 21 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo RD Congo vs Ouganda 22 juin 2019 (17:30) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Egypt vs RD Congo 26 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Ouganda vs Zimbabwe 26 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Ouganda vs Egypt 30 juin 2019 (22:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Zimbabwe vs RD Congo 30 juin 2019 (22:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo

GROUP B

Group B : Nigeria - Guinée - Madagascar - Burundi Match DateTime TV Channel Venue Nigeria vs Burundi 22 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Alexandria Guinée vs Madagascar 22 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Alexandria Nigeria vs Guinée 26 juin 2019 (17:30) beIN SPORTS 1 Alexandria Madagascar vs Burundi 27 juin 2019 (17:30) beIN SPORTS 1 Alexandria Madagascar vs Nigeria 30 juin 2019 (19:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Alexandria Burundi vs Guinée 30 juin 2019 (19:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo

GROUP C

Group C : Sénégal - Algérie - Tanzanie - Kenya Match DateTime TV Channel Venue Sénégal vs Tanzanie 23 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Algérie vs Kenya 23 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Sénégal vs Algérie 27 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Kenya vs Tanzanie 27 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Kenya vs Sénégal 1er juillet 2019 (22:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Tanzanie vs Algérie 1er juillet 2019 (22:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo

GROUP D

Group D : Maroc - Côte d'Ivoire - Afrique du Sud - Namibie Match DateTime TV Channel Venue Maroc vs Namibie 23 juin 2019 (17:30) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Côte d'Ivoire vs Afrique du Sud 24 juin 2019 (17:30) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Maroc vs Côte d'Ivoire 28 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Afrique du Sud vs Namibie 28 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Afrique du Sud vs Maroc 1er juillet 2019 (19:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo Namibie vs Côte d'Ivoire 1er juillet 2019 (19:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Cairo

GROUP E

Group E : Tunisie - Mali - Mauritanie - Angola Match DateTime TV Channel Venue Tunisie vs Angola 24 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Suez Mali vs Mauritanie 24 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Suez Tunisie vs Mali 28 juin 2019 (17:30) beIN SPORTS 1 Suez Mauritanie vs Angola 29 juin 2019 (17:30) beIN SPORTS 1 Suez Mauritanie vs Tunisie 2 juillet 2019 (22:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Suez Angola vs Mali 2 juillet 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1

GROUP F

Group F : Cameroun - Ghana - Bénin - Guinée-Bissau Match DateTime TV Channel Venue Cameroun vs Guinée-Bissau 25 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Ismaila

Ghana vs Bénin 25 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Ismaila Cameroun vs Ghana

29 juin 2019 (20:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Ismaila Bénin vs Guinée-Bissau

29 juin 2019 (23:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Ismaila Bénin vs Cameroun 2 juillet 2019 (19:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Ismaila Guinée-Bissau vs Ghana 2 juillet 2019 (19:00) beIN SPORTS 1 Suez

Round of 16

Huitièmes de finale Match Date TV Channel Venue 2e du Group A vs 2e du Group C 5 juillet 2019 Cairo 1er du Group D vs 3e du Group B/E/F 5 juillet 2019 Cairo 2e du Group B vs 2e du Group F 6 juillet 2019 Alexandria 1er du Group A vs 3e du Group C/D/E 6 juillet 2019 Cairo 1er du group B vs 3e du Group A/C/D 7 juillet 2019 Alexandria 1er du group C vs 3e du Group A/B/F 7 juillet 2019 Cairo 1er du group F vs 2e du Group E 8 juillet 2019 Ismaila 1er du group E vs 2e du Group D 8 juillet 2019 Suez

QUARTer-FINAL

Quarts de finale Match Date TV Channel Venue 2e du Group A ou 2e du Group C vs 1er du Group D ou 3e du Group B/E/F (1) 10 juillet 2019 Cairo 1er du group B ou 3e du Group A/C/D vs 1er du group F ou 2e du Group E (2) 11 juillet 2019 Cairo 1er du group E ou 2e du Group D vs 1er du group C ou 3e du Group A/B/F (3) 11 juillet 2019 Suez 2e du Group B ou 2e du Group F vs 1er du Group A ou 3e du Group C/D/E (4) 10 juillet 2019 Cairo

sEMI-FINALS

Demi-finales Match Date TV Channel Venue (1) vs (2) 14 juillet 2019 Cairo (3) vs (4) 14 juillet 2019 Cairo

3rd PLACE

Troisième place Match Date TV Channel Venue Perdant du Match (1) vs (2) et (3) vs (4) 17 juillet 2019 Cairo

FINAL