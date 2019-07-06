AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Close! Percy Tau forces Mohamed El-Shenawy into action with a scorching free-kick.

Close! Mohamed Salah fires just wide! Let's call it a sighter!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for South Africa! Dean Furman comes into central midfield in the only change to the side that lost 1-0 to Morocco.

Bafana Bafana starting line up:



Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba pic.twitter.com/4NRVU9QaTr — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019

Team News! First up Egypt! Marwan Mohsen comes into the side, as does Mahmoud Alaa in defence. Mohamed Salah starts and will captain the side.

Just look at that full stadium! It's going to be rowdy in Cairo!

A quick reminder, we kick off at 22:00 Mecca.

So here we go! Game time in Cairo, as you can kinda expect it's a sell out as a nation expects a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to upset the odds against the hosts. They certainly seem relaxed heading into the stadium!

Bafana Bafana arriving at Cairo International Stadium #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/64tMclrO4r — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Egypt and South Africa. A place in the quarter-finals of the Cup of Nations is up for grabs, and all eyes will be on Mohamed Salah to deliver the pharaohs to the final eight. Join me for all the build-up, team news and the goals from the big game.