AFCON 2019

Match Report

Algeria eased into the quarter-finals on Sunday evening with a comfortable 3-0 win over Guinea. Youcef Belaïli opened the scoring in the first half for Les Verts before second-half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Adam Ounas confirmed the victory.

Algeria dominated the early exchanges and really should have opened the scoring with twenty minutes on the clock. A long ball from Adlène Guedioura picked out Bagdad Boundjah in the box, chesting the ball down it sat up perfectly for the Al Sadd striker who smashed the ball well over the bar.

Eventually, Algeria took the lead with Boundjah turning provider for Belaïli. A neat lay-off left the winger with plenty to do but found the back of the net from the tightest of angles. Surprisingly Guinea had more shots and possession than their rivals, yet where unable to make their chances count

Into the second half and Riyad Mahrez all but assured the result with a classy strike. Picking up the ball just outside the box, the Manchester City star had plenty of time to compose himself and send a low shot past Ibrahim Koné.

With both Egypt and Morocco bowing out at the round of sixteen, the tournament has opened up for Djamel Belmadi’s side who will play the winner of Mali and Ivory Coast and on this form, they will have to fancy their chances.

Substitute Adam Ounas slid in to make it 3-0 on the 82nd and have desert foxes fans dreaming of a first AFCON triumph since 1990.



Goals/Highlights

Goal! It's 3-0! Sub Adam Ounas slides in for a third!

Goal! Algeria double their lead! Riyad Mahrez sweeps the ball home! A classy finish from the Man City star!

Goal! Algeria take the lead! Youcef Belaïli curls it into the bottom corner!

Chance! Bagdad Boundjah, usually so deadly from close range blazes over from yards out!

Peep! We are underway!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Guinea! Mohamed Yattara starts fresh from his brace against Burundi. New Roma signing Amadou Diawara gets the nod in central midfield!

Team news! First up Algeria! Ismaël Bennacer & Raïs M'Bolhi remain from the side that defeated Tanzania. Riyad Mahrez gets the nod on the left and Bagdad Boundjah starts upfront!

Everything seems to be in order at the stadium!

Let's take you for a quick round to the dressing rooms

Guinea has arrived! No Naby Keita tonight, he's injured. Still can the elephants get the job done without their main man?

Head to head between the two sides, it's squared at a game each. Who will get bragging rights later this evening?

It will be the third time #LesVerts and #SyliNationale meet at AFCON:



The record is balanced: Algeria won 3-2 on 16 March 1980, Guinea 1-0 on 8 February 1998, both times in the group stage.



What does 7th July 2019 hold?

So Algeria! They last lifted the African Cup of Nations in 1990. With Morocco and Egypt knocked out, is the time now for the North African side to shine?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Algeria Vs Guinea from the African Cup of Nations! The Desert Foxes have looked the most impressive of the Arabic sides left in the competition, winning all three of their group games. Can they get the better of Guinea tonight? As ever join me for all the build-up, team news and yes goals as they go in!