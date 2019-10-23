Guangzhou Evergrande 0-1 (0-3 agg) Urawa Red Diamonds: Koroki confirms final berth for two-time Asian champions

Urawa Red Diamonds eased into the AFC Champions League final as Shinzo Koroki's header completed a convincing 3-0 aggregate triumph over Guangzhou Evergrande.

Scores were level in the 50th minute of Wednesday's semi-final second leg when striker Koroki silenced Tianhe Stadium with an emphatic header from Daiki Hashioka's cross.

Urawa had taken a two-goal advantage to China and at times rode their luck in retaining the lead established on home soil earlier this month.

Shusaku Nishikawa made a good early save from Guangzhou star Anderson Talisca, who thumped a shot against the crossbar in the 38th minute.

The Brazilian threatened again after the restart, going agonisingly close to turning in Paulinho's floated cross to the back post.

Moments later, Koroki went one better at the other end to send two-time champions Urawa through to face Al-Hilal, 6-5 aggregate victors over Al Sadd, in the two-legged final.