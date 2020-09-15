Al Sadd player tests Positive for COVID-19

The AFC has confirmed that a member of the Al Sadd squad has tested positive for CIVID-19 ahead of their game against Al Ain tonight.

In a brief statement, the organisation added that the player will self isolate away from the side. "All the appropriate medical support is being given to the team and the player who tested positive is under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and COVID-19 protocols put in place for the tournament."

The club then confirmed that young player Saoud Al-Nasr was the positive case in the squad.