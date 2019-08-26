Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Sadd: Giuliano completes comeback against Xavi's side

Giuliano headed the winner as Al-Nassr earned a 2-1 home victory over Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League quarter-final first leg in Riyadh on Monday.

Xavi's side took the lead in the first half when Hassan Al Haydos' miskick fell kindly for Ali Asad to fire into the top-right corner.

The hosts hit back before half-time through Abdulrahman Al-Dossari from a corner and they won it with a well-worked goal in the 72nd minute.

Brazilian Giuliano was the matchwinner, nodding in from close range after being cleverly teed up by Feras Al-Birakan to earn a lead ahead of the return leg in three weeks.