Match Report

South Korea sealed their place in the Asian Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Bahrain after extra time in Dubai.

Kim Jin-su's header in the second minute of injury time at the end of the game's first extra period was enough to deny Bahrain a famous win over a side ranked 60 places above them in FIFA's global standings.

Mohamed Al Romaihi had cancelled out a goal from Hwang Hee-chan to force the additional 30 minutes at Rashid Stadium, but Kim Jin-su met Lee Yong's cross to settle a tense last-16 encounter.

South Korea dominated the early possession, but it was a stinging strike from Mohamed Marhoon that threatened to break the deadlock in the opening minutes.

Paulo Bento's side were struggling to find a way through a resilient Bahrain defence, but they finally struck two minutes before half-time, when Hwang Hee-chan side-footed home after goalkeeper Sayed Shubbar Alawi had blocked Lee Yong's cross at the left-hand post.

Bahrain remained a sporadic threat on the break and it took a fine one-handed save from Kim Seung-gyu to keep out Jamal Rashed's curling strike, but they drew level with 14 minutes to go, Al Romaihi firing high into the net after Hong Chul blocked Mahdi Alhumaidan's goalbound effort into his path.

Hwang Ui-jo was gifted a chance to win the match in injury time after Waleed Al Hayam's error, but he scuffed his effort wide of the right-hand post with only the goalkeeper to beat.

An emotional Alawi was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of extra time, having failed to recover from an injury sustained while taking a goal kick, and replacement Abdulkarim Fardan could do nothing to stop Kim Jin-su securing a place in the last eight.

Goals

Goal! Substitute Kim Jin-su heads South Korea into the lead!

Goal! Mohamed Al Romaihi levels in the second half!

Goal! Hwang Hee-chan pounces on a rebound to give South Korea the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now that is a stat! Despite missing the opener, Son Heung-min has been perfect for South Korea! Can the Spurs man fire his country past Bahrain today?

Despite only playing in their final group stage match against China PR, no player has created more goalscoring chances for Korea Republic than Son Heung-Min (7) at the #AsianCup2019.



🇰🇷 @theKFA 🆚 @bfainfo 🇧🇭 KOs in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/pRlppFs8Gt — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 22, 2019

We have Team News! Hwang Ui-jo leads the line for South Korea and Tottenham star Son Heung-min plays just behind him! As for Bahrain, goalscoring hero Jamal Rashid gets the nod, and keeper Sayed Shubbar Alawi starts, he'll need to be at his best if Bahrain is to progress.

📝 🇰🇷 Korea Republic 🆚 Bahrain 🇧🇭



Can Korea Republic continue their 💯 record in the #AsianCup2019 tonight? pic.twitter.com/v7wfUS3WYR — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 22, 2019

Hwang Ui-jo has been one of the key men for the South Koreans so far, can the Gamba Osaka striker step up today for his country?

🇰🇷 Hwang Ui-jo is eyeing #AsianCup2019 glory for the nation and the top scorer award for himself.



Can he and Korea Republic take steps towards that dream when they face Bahrain in the round of 16? pic.twitter.com/zFUZ543PBj — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 22, 2019

So! This is our penultimate round of sixteen contest! The big question is can Bahrain upset the odds against South Korea? The Gulf side did hold the UAE in their opener and scored late against India to seal a place in the round of sixteen so anything is possible for the Reds!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of South Korea Vs Bahrain in the Asian Cup! A place in the quarterfinals against either Iraq or Qatar is up for grabs for the winners. As ever join me for all the latest updates from the big match, including team news, match commentary and video highlights of the goals as they go in!