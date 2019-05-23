English
2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - The Countdown

Supreme committee 32-team statement

Following the conclusion of the joint feasibility study, Qatar and FIFA have reached the decision that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will remain as a 32-team tournament.

Qatar had always been open to the idea of an expanded tournament in 2022 had a viable operating model been found and had all parties concluded that an expanded 48-team edition was in the best interest of football and Qatar as the host nation. A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on Qatar, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June. It was therefore decided not to further pursue this option.

With just three and a half years to go until kick off, Qatar remains as committed as ever to ensuring the 32-team FIFA World Cup in 2022 is one of the best tournaments ever and one that makes the entire Arab world proud.

