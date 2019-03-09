Nasser Al-Khater, the CEO of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has responded to recent media reports suggesting that the 2022 tournament could be shared with Kuwait & Oman, by insisting that a decision has not been made on the issue.

Speaking exclusively with beIN SPORTS, Al-Khater stressed that a decision will be made jointly between the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and FIFA. Whilst in a written statement the 2022 chief added that further discussions will be had with FIFA in March.

"We reiterate our assertion that the State of Qatar is preparing to host the tournament in all its 32 teams, and has not yet taken any decision to increase the number of teams participating in the tournament to 48 teams and did not take any decision to participate with other countries."

"A further discussion will be had on the 14th & 15th March in the United States of America and will be decided on the basis of the results of the feasibility study conducted by the Supreme Committee."