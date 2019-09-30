Education City Stadium confirmed for 2019 Club World Cup Final

Mitch Freeley

FIFA have confirmed that the brand new Education City Stadium will host the final of the 2019 Club World Cup. The 40,000 seater venue will also host a semi-final and the third-place play-off game of the tournament.

This means that reigning European Champions Liverpool will open the stadium in the semi-final which is set to take place on the 18th of December. The opening of the venue is the third stadium prepared for the 2022 World Cup behind the Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Club World Cup will take place from the 11th of December till the 22nd of December, with games also taking place at the Khalifa International and Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Five sides have been confirmed so far to take part in the tournament, including Champions League winners Liverpool, local side Al Sadd and CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey.

This will be the first time that Qatar will have hosted the Club World Cup tournament and is being seen as a build-up event for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.