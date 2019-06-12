Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
More
NBA
More
Watch Live
Change language
English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Get beIN
TV Guide
Live Scores
Videos
English
Français
العربية
Ok
Live Scores
TV Guide
Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
NBA
More
Videos
Watch Live
TV Guide
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
AFCON 2019
Copa America 2019
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Get beIN
Home
>
Football
>
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
>
Video
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
Videos
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Statistics
Nigeria 2 Korea Republic 0
June 12, 2019 18:34
3:33 min
Highlights
Korea Republic
nigeria
-
Latest Videos
3:33 min
Nigeria 2 Korea Republic 0
7:24 min
Women's World Cup Daily
0:29 min
2019 Copa America Preview – Colombia
0:34 min
Sane remains quiet on future
0:39 min
US Open: Woods wants another decade of majors
0:54 min
It's a 'very good Italy' - Mancini
0:55 min
2019 Copa America Preview – Chile
0:30 min
USA set WWC record
3:47 min
South Korea to play Ukraine in the final
5:28 min
Report: United States 13 Thailand 0
Back to top