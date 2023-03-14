Swiatek started shakily as her serve was broken in the first game of the match, and although she got it back instantly, both competitors ended up creating eight break point opportunities each in a closer-than-expected match.

She will meet England's Emma Raducanu in the fourth round after the resurgent 20-year-old collected her best win of the year, defeating 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 2-6 6-4.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has begun to work her way back up the rankings. Having come into the tournament ranked 77th in the world after an injury-riddled season, she has now won four of her past five matches, with her only loss in that span coming against world number six Coco Gauff at the Australian Open.

World number five Caroline Garcia was pushed to a third set for the second match in a row, but prevailed 6-4 6-7 (7-5) 6-1 against Leylah Fernandez, booking a clash against Romania's Sorana Cirstea after she won 6-3 6-1 against fellow unseeded competitor Bernarda Pera.

Karolina Muchova kick-started a great day for the Czech Republic representatives as she got the better of Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-4 3-6 6-4, and Marketa Vondrousova kept it going with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory over world number four Ons Jabeur.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is shaping up as a threat to win it all, yet to drop a set this week after her 6-3 7-5 triumph over Paula Badosa.