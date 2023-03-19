Rybakina lost 4-6 6-3 6-4 to Sabalenka in Melbourne in January.

However, the world number 10, who will move up three places in the WTA rankings when they are updated, came out on top 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 on Monday (AEDT) to clinch her first triumph at a WTA 1000 tournament.

Indian Wells has a 🆕 CHAMPION 🏆



What a week in #TennisParadise for Elena Rybakina! pic.twitter.com/zTZYiAHNPr — wta (@WTA) March 19, 2023

It marks a fourth singles title of Rybakina's career and her first since her maiden grand slam success at Wimbledon last year.

She had not beaten Sabalenka in four previous attempts.

Having defeated Iga Swiatek in the last four, Rybakina is the first player to defeat the world number one and two in the semi-finals and final of a tournament since Garbine Muguruza at the 2017 Western & Southern Open.

Ten double faults marred Sabalenka's first set, though the Belarusian initially nosed ahead by claiming the first break of serve in the fifth game – albeit a shanked forehand that flew over Rybakina's head had more than a touch of fortune about it.

Rybakina broke back but saw a set point go begging at 6-5 up.

A remarkable tussle followed in the tie-break, Sabalenka earning a set point with a sublime winner before a wild double-fault and a rash backhand gifted her opponent a chance.

Yet Rybakina too double-faulted as neither player was able to find the composure needed to get themselves ahead until, at the fifth time of asking, the eventual champion held her nerve.

Perhaps drained by her first-set exploits, Sabalenka – who was evidently emotional when she returned to the court after a short break – offered no resistance as Rybakina broke her with ease in the first game of the second set.

She did make Rybakina fend off two break points and then saved two herself, in the fourth and fifth games, though a double break saw the Kazakh move to within a game of victory.

Sabalenka's resolve returned, the world number two reeling off eight of the next nine points to drag herself back to 5-4, yet Rybakina gathered herself on her next serve.

A cool forehand teed up match point, which was taken at the first opportunity when Sabalenka clipped a return straight into the net.