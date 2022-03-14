Raducanu crashes out of Indian Wells March 14, 2022 07:05 0:58 min Emma Raducanu's Indian Wells campaign is over, the Englishwoman losing to Petra Martic in three hard-fought sets. WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Petra Martic WTA Tour Tennis Emma Raducanu -Latest Videos 0:58 min Raducanu crashes out of Indian Wells 4:11 min MLS: Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC 4:15 min MLS: Portland Timbers v Austin FC 4:13 min MLS: New York Red Bulls v Minnesota United 4:15 min MLS: Atlanta United v Charlotte 5:12 min Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld 1:39 min LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Alaves 1:09 min Hertha sacks coach after latest Bundesliga loss 1:19 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Athletic Club 0:50 min Lampard 'expects' crowd anger after Wolves defeat