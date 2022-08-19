After back-to-back wins over former grand slam champions Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, England's Emma Raducanu has been eliminated from the Western & Southern Open by America's Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-4.

In a clash between two of the world's top 11 players, it was the 28 year-old Pegula who proved slightly too good for her 19 year-old opponent in a number of different areas.

Pegula was stronger both on serve and in her returns, winning 73 per cent (46-of-63) of her service points compared to 60 per cent (43-of-72) for Raducanu, while creating nine break point opportunities to Raducanu's three.

She will now face the in-form Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals after the Frenchwoman defeated Elise Mertens 6-4 7-5.

France's Garcia has now won 10 of her past 11 matches, including a victory over world number one Iga Swiatek last month.

Swiatek's loss to Garcia was considered a massive upset, as was her loss to Madison Keys as the American shocked her 6-3 6-4 in less than 90 minutes. Swiatek was only able to land 54 per cent of her first serves in an off showing for the 21 year-old superstar.

It was not a good day for the top seeds as world number two Anett Kontaveit also fell, going down to China's Shuai Zhang 2-6 6-4 6-4 in a match where each woman won exactly 94 of the 188 total points.

World number five Ons Jabeur joined the early exits, losing to Petra Kvitova 6-1 4-6 6-0, and she will meet Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-finals after she defeated Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina prevailed 6-2 6-4 against America's Alison Riske, and in the last match of the night it was Aryna Sabalenka who triumphed over Shelby Rogers 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-4.