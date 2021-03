"Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a left leg injury," she said in a statement published by the WTA.

Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from next week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennnis Championships due to left leg injury.



Eyes a return at the Miami Open, where she is the reigning champion. pic.twitter.com/XLeFG77eID — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 1, 2021

"I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks' time."

Barty, who also dropped out of the Qatar Open currently underway in Doha, is the reigning champion at Miami.

Unseeded American Danielle Collins sent an out-of-sorts Barty crashing out of the Adelaide International in the second round last month.

Collins seized on some poor serving from the Australian to claim a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win in just 65 minutes.

It was Collins' first win over Barty in three encounters and her first win against a current world number one.