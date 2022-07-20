WAFCON 2022
Venus to make singles comeback at Canadian Open

Venus Williams will make a long-awaited singles comeback at the Canadian Open next month.

The seven-time grand slam champion has not played a singles match since she lost to Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round at the Chicago Women's Open last August.

But she returned from a leg injury to partner Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon earlier this month, reaching the second round.

The 42-year-old will be back in singles action in Toronto, where the Canadian Open begins on 9 August AEST.

Williams' sister, Serena, will also play in the tournament three weeks before the US Open gets under way.

After being handed a wild card, Venus will join the likes of world number one Iga Swiatek in a strong field.

The American made her debut in the hard-court event as a 15-year-old back in 1995, losing to Sabine Appelmans in the first round.

