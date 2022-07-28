Venus handed Western & Southern Open wild card

The seven-time grand slam champion has not played a singles match since she lost to Hsieh Su-wei in the first round at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021.

However, she returned from a leg injury to partner Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon earlier this month, reaching the second round.

The 42-year-old will make her singles comeback at the Citi Open at the start of August – her first appearance in the competition – and is set to play in the National Bank Open the week after.

Ramping up her preparations, it was announced on Thursday that Williams will also take part in the Western & Southern Open, which finishes a week before the US Open.

Williams has been given a wild card along with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

Her younger sister Serena is also scheduled to be in action in the WTA 1000 event as she attempts to win the title for a third time in what will be her 10th appearance.