Africa Cup of Nations
WTA Tour

Top seeds progress in St Petersburg

Seeds Anett Kontaveit, Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens all came through their first round matches at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Tuesday (AEDT).

NurPhoto

WATCH the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

Eighth seed Mertens came back from a break down in the deciding set to beat Alize Cornet 3-6 6-2 6-4.

Mertens, who had not beaten Cornet since 2018, will face either Petra Martic or Kamilla Rakhimova in the next round as she bids to reach her first quarter-final of 2022.

"It was a very tight match," Mertens said. "It could go either way, it was a battle. It's always difficult against her but I just kept fighting.

"I think I raised my level a little bit in the second and third sets. I stepped more into the court, the service was a bit better and I ran better."

Second seed Kontaveit needed three sets to get past Jil Teichmann, ultimately prevailing 6-3 1-6 6-3, while number five seed Belinda Bencic squeezed past Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7-5).

In Tuesday's other game, Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Camila Giorgi 6-2 1-6 6-2.

News Belinda Bencic Anett Kontaveit Elise Mertens WTA Tour Tennis
Previous Keys ends title drought with Adelaide triumph
Read
Keys ends title drought with Adelaide triumph
Next

Latest Stories

>