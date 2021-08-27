Aussies Abroad
WTA Tour

Svitolina steamrolls Mladenovic in Chicago

Elina Svitolina produced a merciless performance as the No.1 seed blitzed Kristina Mladenovic to advance to the Chicago Women's Open semi-finals.

Getty Images

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mladenovic was no match for Svitolina, who steamrolled the No.7 seed in a brutal 6-1 6-0 victory at the WTA 250 tournament on Friday (AEST).

Ukrainian star Svitolina reeled off the last 11 games to set up a semi-final clash with Rebecca Peterson.

Peterson moved through 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 4-1 after Tereza Martincova retired hurt.

Alize Cornet, the No.9 seed from France, rallied past No.5 seed Marketa Vondrousova 2-6 6-4 6-3, while No.8 seed Marta Kostyuk won the first set 7-6 (7-4) but trailed Varvara Gracheva 5-3 in the second before the match was suspended because of bad light.

At Tennis in the Land, No.1 seed Daria Kasatkina was upstaged by Magda Linette 6-1 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit survived 6-3 5-7 7-2 against Katerina Siniakova in Cleveland, while fellow seed Sara Sorribes Tormo also won through to set up a semi-final clash.

News tennis WTA Elina Svitolina Anett Kontaveit Kristina Mladenovic Sara Sorribes Tormo Rebecca Peterson Magda Linette Tereza Martincova Daria Kasatkina Marketa Vondrousova Varvara Gracheva Katerina Siniakova Alize Cornet Marta Kostyuk
Previous Barty buoyed by Cincinnati win
Read
Barty buoyed by Cincinnati win
Next

Latest Stories

>