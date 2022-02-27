Stephens into first WTA final since 2018

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 2017 US Open champion and No.6 seed qualified for her first final since 2018, winning 3-6 7-5 (ret) with Russian opponent Anna Kalinskaya succumbing to injury late in the second set.

Kalinskaya retired shortly after Stephens claimed the second set having battled through back pain for several games, with the match moving close to two hours.

The Russian had shown signs of injury during Saturday's (AEDT) quarter-final win over Camila Osorio which she won in straight sets, yet Kalinskaya raced into the lead in the first set against Stephens.

Bouzkova, who knocked out reigning champion Sara Sorribes Tormo in Saturday's (AEDT) quarter-finals, triumphed 6-3 6-3 over Qiang Wang in one hour and 31 minutes.

The 23-year-old Czech is ranked No.96 in the world and has never won a WTA Tour singles title.