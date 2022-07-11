Seeded Ruse falls in Budapest

Elena-Gabriela Ruse was the only seeded player to fall in the opening round of the Hungarian Grand Prix, going down in three sets to Kamilla Rakhimova.

The seventh seed made numerous errors and was undone against Russia's world number 107 Rakhimova, who hit 23 winners en route to a 6-4 5-7 6-3 victory in Budapest.

Rakhimova will now face Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, who beat Carolina Alves 6-4 6-1 to reach the last 16.

At the Ladies Open Lausanne, meanwhile, another seventh seed in Tamara Zidansek was eliminated at the first hurdle by Anna Kalinskaya with a 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-3 defeat.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, the only other seeded player in action on day one in Switzerland, had far less trouble in seeing off Lauren Davis 6-2 7-6 (7-1).