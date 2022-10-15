Qualifier Blinkova makes first final in Romania

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Blinkova, the world No.138, had to come through qualifying in Cluj-Napoca but has built her momentum over the course of the week.

The Russian eliminated No.2 seed Anhelina Kalinina in the quarter-finals on Saturday (AEDT), and continued her excellent form by downing compatriot Anastasia Potapova in the semi-finals.

No.4 seed Potapova took the opener against Blinkova, but the 24-year-old rallied to a 5-7 6-4 6-4 win to break new ground on the WTA Tour.

Now, however, Blinkova faces an opponent who has beaten her twice in a row, dropping only seven games in the process.

Jasmine Paolini is herself playing only her second singles final on Monday (AEDT), having toppled No.7 seed Wang Xiyu after two and a half hours on Sunday (AEDT).

The Italian also required three sets, recovering her composure after being pegged back in the second to progress 7-5 4-6 6-3.