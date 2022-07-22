Putintseva stunned by Parry in Palermo

Putintseva was the strong favourite to overcome world number 86 Parry, but it was the latter who prevailed 6-3 6-4 to reach her first tour-level quarter-final.

Caroline Garcia also advanced through after recovering from a heavy first-set loss to overcome Elisabetta Cocciaretto 0-6 6-3 6-4.

Home hope Lucia Bronzetti awaits in the final eight following a 6-1 6-3 win over Elina Avanesyan, while Nuria Parrizas-Diaz beat Julia Grabher 6-2 6-4 in the day's other match.

At the Hamburg European Open, in-form Bernarda Pera beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-1 to make it 10 wins in a row without dropping a set.

Pera is through to her second semi-final in a row, where she will take on Maryna Zanevska, who saw off Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets for a second career top-50 victory.

Top seed Anett Kontaveit advanced after Andrea Petkovic withdrew injured when 6-0 2-0 down, but Barbora Krejcikova was on the end of a 6-1 6-3 upset against Anastasia Potapova.