Pera powers past Kontaveit to win Hamburg

The world No.81 continued her rich vein of form, having also captured the Budapest Grand Prix crown last weekend.

Pera, who won four out of six break points, stretched her winning streak to 12 matches, while she has also now reeled off 24 sets without reply.

Kontaveit had prevailed as a commanding straight-sets winner when the pair faced off in the opening round at Wimbledon four weeks ago.

Champion in St Petersburg and runner-up to Iga Swiatek in Doha, the Estonian became the fourth player to appear in at least three finals this season after Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Veronika Kudermetova.

But the No.1 seed was broken in the opening game by Pera, who won 16 out of 19 points on her first serve as she stormed through the first set.

The American then rescued two break points in the second set, while converting two of her own to secure consecutive breaks and move to the brink of the title.

Kontaveit dug deep; breaking back and winning eight of the next 11 points to stay alive at 5-4, but a long forehand in the next game sealed the deal for Pera.