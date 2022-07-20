Osaka splits from coach Fissette

Naomi Osaka has parted ways with coach Wim Fissette after two and a half years. Osaka won the US Open alongside Fissette in 2020 and added the Australian Open title the following year, before taking two breaks from tennis to prioritise her mental health.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become," Fissette wrote on Instagram.

"She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it's been incredible to play a part in that journey.

"Thank you @naomiosaka. I wish you all the best and [I am] looking forward to my next chapter."

Osaka has not played since her first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open in May and sits 38th in the world rankings.

She is set to return to action in August, having accepted a wildcard into the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose.