Jabeur reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open last season but was unable to build on that strong finish to 2022 at the start of this year.

The Tunisian exited the Australian Open in the second round, having complained of a knee injury.

Jabeur said after her defeat to Marketa Vondrousova she would need "time to recover and get healthier", and she has not been seen on the WTA Tour since.

The Qatar Open was due to see Jabeur's return next week, but an Instagram post has now confirmed she will miss both that tournament and the subsequent Dubai Tennis Championships.

"In order to take care of my health situation, my medical team have decided that I need to get a minor surgery in order to be back on the courts and perform well," she wrote.

"I will have to retire from Doha and Dubai, and this is breaking my heart.

"I would like to say sorry to all the fans out there in the Middle East that waited for this reunion.

"I promise I will come back to you stronger and healthy."