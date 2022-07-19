Naomi Osaka to make August return in San Jose

The 24 has won a grand slam in each of the past four years, but crashed out in the first round at Roland Garros with a defeat to Amanda Anisimova – who also knocked her out of the third round of the Australian Open – before withdrawing from Wimbledon due to an injury concern.

Ir was announced on Monday that Osaka will make her return in hard-court event in San Jose that starts on August 1 - four weeks before the US Open gets under way.

Silicon Valley Classic tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson said it was a great outcome to add Osaka to the playing field in the competition where it all began for her.

"We are very excited to have Naomi Osaka returning to the Bay Area," she said. "She made her WTA debut at our event and watching her grow both on and off the court has been amazing.

"She is not only an incredible player but her commitment to equality and social change is truly inspiring."

Osaka is down in 38th place in the rankings and has not won a tournament this year, but reached the final of the Miami Open in April, losing to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Already confirmed for the Silicon Valley Classic are Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world number five Ons Jabeur, young American star Coco Gauff and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.