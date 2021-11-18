Autumn Nations Series
WTA Tour

Muguruza revels in WTA Finals win

New WTA Finals champion Garbine Muguruza says she had to show herself she can still mix it with the elite of women's tennis.

Now, Muguruza – at the age of 28 – is the oldest year-end champion since Serena Williams seven years ago and is up to third in the rankings.

For Muguruza it was never a question of if she had the game to be back among the elite players, merely just the need to prove so.

"I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the 'maestra,' like how we say in Spanish," Muguruza said. "That puts me in a very good position for next year, a good ranking.

"The last couple of years, I didn't play the same way I played before. But I didn't play bad tennis, either. 

"I was just here, there, not going into the deep rounds at grand slams that made the difference. I always felt I had the tennis. I was just not putting the battle together.

"I always believe I [could make] finals of a grand slam, [climb] the rankings, I'm like 'I have the tennis, I just have to show it'. It's hard, of course."

