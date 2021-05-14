Halep reveals torn calf blow ahead of French Open

WATCH the Italian Open LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Former world No.1 Halep had to be helped off court by coach Darren Cahill after she was injured while leading Angelique Kerber 6-1 3-3 in the second round of the Internazionali d'Italia on Thursday (AEST).

The two-time grand slam champion on Saturday (AEST) announced the extent of her injury. Her misfortune comes with just more than two weeks remaining until the clay-court grand slam at Roland Garros gets under way on 30 May.

Wimbledon is the next major on the calendar after the Paris grand slam, with the All England Club tournament scheduled to start on 28 June in London.

"After an MRI here in Rome I can confirm that I have small tear high up in the left calf," Romanian Halep posted on her social media accounts.

"I will fly home today and begin recovery in the pool and gym on Monday.

"I'm staying positive and will do everything i can to speed up my return."

Halep, now 29 years old, won her first Major title in Paris three years ago and went on to be crowned Wimbledon champion in 2019.