Gauff and Noskova advance to WTA Tour finals

Gauff marched into ASB Classic final with an emphatic defeat of Danka Kovinic while Noskova upset Ons Jabeur to set up an Adelaide International showdown with Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff steamrolled Kovinic 6-0 6-2 to move into her first WTA Tour hard-court final since claiming the title in Linz in October 2019.

See you in the final 👋@CocoGauff claims victory over Kovinic 6-0, 6-2 to reach the title match, her first since Roland-Garros 2022#ASBClassic pic.twitter.com/hE2Rg5cuQ8 — wta (@WTA) January 7, 2023

The top seed from the United States won the first eight games of a one-sided semi-final, making another statement just over a week before the Australian Open gets under way.

Gauff took only 73 minutes to dispatch seventh seed Kovinic and will face qualifier Rebeka Masarova in the final on Sunday.

Spaniard Masarova reached her first WTA Tour final courtesy of a 6-3 6-3 victory over Ysaline Bonaventure.

The 130-ranked Masarova, a junior French Open singles champion in 2016, served with assurance and struck 16 winners to break new ground.

It was also a memorable Saturday for Czech teenager Noskova, who claimed the scalp of world number two Jabeur 6-3 1-6 6-3.

🇨🇿 First career final 🇨🇿



Teen qualifier Linda Noskova shocks world No.2 Jabeur 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to claim her spot in the title match!#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/YpfK46auVx — wta (@WTA) January 7, 2023

It was the 18-year-old Noskova's second win over a top-10 opponent this week, having previously accounted for Daria Kasatkina.

Sabalenka will be a strong favourite to deny world number 102 Noskova the title on Sunday after the second seed dispatched Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-2.