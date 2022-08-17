Gauff allays injury fears despite ditching Cincinnati

Gauff was 5-3 up in the first set of her first-round match with Marie Bouzkova before going over on her ankle and receiving treatment.

Bouzkova went on to take the set 7-5, before breaking serve in the first game of the second, at which point Gauff called it a day.

That sparked fears of a serious injury for the 18 year-old, less than two weeks before the start of the US Open.

However, Gauff took to Twitter on Wednesday to assure her fans she was "OK".

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to give an update since I have gotten tons of really nice messages of concern," she wrote.

"I promise I am OK. The world is not ending, lol. I have been told it is most likely a really minor sprain so everything should be healed very soon.

"Thank you to everyone for reaching out and I'll see you soon."

The world number 12 will be hoping to be fit for Flushing Meadows, the only grand slam where she has never been past the third round.