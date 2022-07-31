Garcia cruises past Bogdan to win Poland Open

Garcia needed just one hour and 21 minutes to see off first-time WTA finalist Bogdan and claim her second title in five weeks after her triumph at the Bad Homburg Open.

Fifth seed Garcia had seen her world ranking slip to 79 in May – her lowest position since 2014 – but she has been in fine form since then, winning 18 of her past 21 matches.

The Frenchwoman wasted little time asserting her authority against Bogdan, ranked 108th in the world, racing into a 3-0 lead.

Bogdan fought back to get back on serve at 5-4, yet a fierce return from Garcia in the next game wrapped up the first set.

Garcia, who defeated world number one Iga Swiatek in the last eight, earned the first break of the second set to move 3-1 ahead, before winning final consecutive games to get her hands on the trophy with the minimum of fuss.