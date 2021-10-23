Barty to skip WTA Finals to focus on Aus Open

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barty won five titles in 2021, including a victory at Wimbledon that marked the second grand slam title of her career.

She reached the semi-finals of her home Major in 2019 and her determination to go one better in 2022 has led Barty to call an early end to her 2021 campaign.

"I wanted to let everyone know that I won't be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico," Barty said.

"It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest preseason for the Australian summer.

"With the ongoing challenges of travelling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to compromise my preparation for January.

"I wish the WTA team and the players all the best for a successful WTA Finals and rest of the year.

"My focus is now on the Australian summer and doing everything I can to win the Australian Open.

"I can't wait to play at home again."