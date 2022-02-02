Peru v Ecuador February 2, 2022 03:52 3:10 min World Cup qualifier: Peru v Ecuador MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Peru Ecuador Football World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 6:32 min Coutinho delighted with long-awaited Brazil goal 6:09 min Scaloni says only one Argentina player safe 3:10 min World Cup qualifier: Peru v Ecuador 6:32 min Coutinho stars as Brazil thumps Paraguay 7:45 min Uruguay turns on the style to blow Venezuela away 6:09 min Argentina beats Colombia to extend unbeaten run 6:09 min World Cup qualifier: Argentina v Colombia 1:00 min Fiorentina's chief slams Vlahovic for Juve move 6:46 min Sanchez stars as Chile survives Bolivia scare 0:33 min Mane determined to lead Senegal to AFCON final