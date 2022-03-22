The European champion is bidding to qualify for the Qatar 2022 tournament, knowing a win over Friday's (AEDT) opponent would see it go into a straight fight with Portugal or Turkey for a place in the finals next Wednesday.

Those have tested positive have gone into isolation.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini will hope there are no further cases detected at the Coverciano training base, particularly among his playing squad.

The identities of those who have tested positive have not yet been disclosed by the FIGC, Italy's football federation, which said targeted checks would continue.

A statement from the FIGC said: "During the preventive anti-COVID checks at the entrance to the national team meeting, two cases of COVID positivity were found among the members of the national team staff. The people were promptly isolated and re-entry was organised.

"Other positive cases relating to the organisational support staff to the national team emerged upon the arrival of the staff in Coverciano and, also in this case, the parties concerned were isolated and not admitted to the technical centre."