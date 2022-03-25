WATCH the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Neymar scored his 71st international goal in his 117th appearance for Brazil, while for Vinicius there was just a second goal in his 13th international appearance as the Selecao built a deserved 2-0 half-time lead, controlling 63 per cent of the possession.

To Chile's credit, with its FIFA World Cup qualification hopes just about alive, the second half ensured a competitive encounter with chances of its own, but Brazil was comfortable, having already booked its place at Qatar 2022.

A hopeful long ball forward ended up with a second penalty for the hosts, with Philippe Coutinho getting his name on the scoresheet soon after his arrival into the match after Neymar delegated the duties. There was time for Richarlison to add a fourth, too.

Brazil almost made a superb start after Antony sliced his way into the box from the right wing 30 seconds after kick-off, but his shot on goal was tame and easily gathered by Claudio Bravo.

Bravo stood firm amid an early onslaught, crucially taking the ball off Neymar's toes after a sloppy first touch 19 minutes in, but his first half took a turn for the worse.

After Mauricio Isla brought down Neymar in the box for a clear penalty in the 42nd minute, which the felled forward converted, Bravo botched a clearance less than two minutes later to allow Antony to slip in Vinicius for Brazil's second.

Chile's Arturo Vidal thought he had pegged one back four minutes into the second half, but the VAR (video assistant referee) ruled it out for offside, before Brazil made sure of the points with a penalty scored by substitute Coutinho when Antony beat Bravo to the ball and was wiped out.

Richarlison, who was also introduced off the bench, put the icing on the cake in stoppage-time, cutting in on his left foot and curling a finish across Bravo to make it four.