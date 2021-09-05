10-man Ecuador holds Chile in spicy qualifier September 6, 2021 01:00 4:43 min Ecuador was forced to play the final 30 minutes with 10-men after Junior Sornoza's nasty stomp, but Chile was unable to take advantage as their World Cup qualifier eded goalless. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Chile Ecuador Football World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 1:30 min Alcaraz makes history with fairytale US Open run 5:05 min Cuadrado spot kick rescues point for Colombia 8:53 min Uruguay fires four past Bolivia without Suarez 4:43 min 10-man Ecuador holds Chile in spicy qualifier 15:28 min Scaloni sad at shock Brazil-Argentina postponement 0:57 min Rennie sees improvement despite Bledisloe defeat 15:28 min Brazil-Argentina WCQ sensationally suspended 0:43 min Lingard leads the way as England stays perfect 1:00 min Arsenal ends Chelsea's unbeaten run in WSL opener 1:56 min Deschamps insists all is well despite France woes