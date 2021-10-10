10-man Bolivia rallies late to beat Peru October 11, 2021 00:02 6:54 min Ramiro Vaca made an immediate impact, scoring the winner one minute after coming on as 10-man Bolivia dug deep in La Paz to beat Peru on Monday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights News Peru Bolivia Football World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 5:16 min Brazil's perfect WCQ record comes to an end 0:28 min Benzema revels after another France fightback 6:54 min 10-man Bolivia rallies late to beat Peru 1:07 min Belgium boss Martinez stays quiet on Barca links 6:54 min Van Gaal claims foreigners get blamed at Barcelona 1:00 min Kerr's Chelsea makes history with Leicester win 1:07 min Italy beats Belgium to take third place 1:22 min Magnificent Medvedev advances at Indian Wells 4:12 min EFL League 2: Forest Green Rovers v Swindon Town 2:05 min Tomljanovic stuns Muguruza at Indian Wells