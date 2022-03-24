Saka withdraws from England squad with COVID

Saka had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St. George's Park since Wednesday, but the decision has now been taken for the 20-year-old to return home.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for the Arsenal forward.

Saka has made 33 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists.

Southgate has already had to make several changes to the initial squad named, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Tyrick Mitchell, Ollie Watkins and Sam Johnstone all being drafted in to replace unavailable players.

Johnstone himself then also had to be replaced by Fraser Forster on Wednesday after withdrawing through illness.

England welcomes Switzerland to Wembley on Sunday before also hosting Cote d'Ivoire on Wedensday as preparations continue for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.