Late Poland equaliser ends England's winning run

Gareth Southgate's side still hold top spot in Group I, yet they were moving eight points clear of Poland courtesy of Harry Kane's second-half blast until Szymanski's intervention.

Gutted not to see out the win tonight. Loads of positives from these three games and a huge step closer to World Cup qualification. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/w8h7rAtB4L — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2021

The substitute headed past Jordan Pickford in the 92nd minute to secure a precious point in Warsaw.

It was a result England might have taken beforehand, but the late leveller will send the Euro 2020 finalists home frustrated after five straight victories.