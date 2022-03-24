Italy out of World Cup after North Macedonia shock

WATCH the CONMEBOL qualifiers LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Having also failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia, the European champion will not go for glory in Qatar this year after suffering its first FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat on home soil.

Roberto Mancini's side dominated the game, but it was made to pay for its lack of a cutting edge in a dramatic finale.

Trajkovski was North Macedonia’s hero, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma from 25 years in the second minute of stoppage-time set up a showdown with Portugal for a place in the FIFA World Cup.