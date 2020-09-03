Wales sails as ailing Gareth bails

Real Madrid forward Bale – out of favour in the Spanish capital – had been restricted to a combined 100 minutes since February and his rust was evident as he miscued a first-half chance before being taken off at the break.

His miss was nowhere near as bad as Leo Vaisanen's in the second period, though, with the defender somehow failing to score from three yards out.

Moore, who had earlier had a goal ruled out, made him pay by turning home from Daniel James' pass with 10 minutes to go to secure a 1-0 victory.

Wales thought it had opened the scoring inside four minutes when Moore nodded home from James's cross, but the goal was ruled out as the striker was adjudged to have fouled Daniel O'Shaughnessy before meeting the delivery.

Bale was unable to seize his chance when a deflected James effort was spilled into his path by goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who then watched the Madrid man's curling effort fly well wide.

Harry Wilson came on for the Wales skipper at half-time and Finland should have been ahead shortly after.

Ilmari Niskanen's corner was headed back across goal by Joel Pohjanpalo for an unmarked Vaisanen, yet he somehow volleyed against the post from point-blank range.

It proved costly as James scampered away down the left again, squaring for Moore to apply a finish that Hradecky could not keep out.