Seemingly frozen out at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale spent the majority of the 2019-2020 LaLiga season cutting a bemused figure on the Merengues bench.

Images have since emerged of a far more relaxed looking Welshman unshackling his considerable bonce and throwing it about with the carefree abandon of a Lyon basking in the amber glow of the setting sun over the Serengeti, while on international duty with Wales.

Bale confirmed he is having a great time in Wales camp ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League matches against Finland on Friday (AEST) and Bulgaria on Sunday (AEST).

A crunch match against England looms in October and the 31 year-old will be desperate to show months warming the bench for Zinedine Zidane's team haven't taken a toll on his vast abilities.

Perhaps inevitably, the Twitter community was quick to react to Bale's boisterous bouffant:

Gareth Bale playing for Wales turns him Super Saiyan pic.twitter.com/3pNtLfgd9D — Banter FC (@BanterFC5) September 2, 2020

Gareth Bale out here looking like Pidgeot pic.twitter.com/XicTxiGuyA — Vittorio Angelone (@vittorioangel1) September 2, 2020

Gareth Bale the resemblance is uncanny 🐴 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fVepVUveW4 — ✶*𝒥𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝓁𝑜𝑜𝓀 𝒶𝓉 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈..*✶ (@GucciGazza) September 2, 2020

Gareth Bale - Blanka pic.twitter.com/6aWMnhUrQF — Hυмσя Vιяαl ❁ (@ChistesDiarios4) September 2, 2020

Ooooh, 🤔I see it now. This explains everything! @GarethBale11 speed mystery solved 🕺 pic.twitter.com/ww90JejMKk — Sir Nsindiso Salvation (@dmasterpiece2) September 2, 2020