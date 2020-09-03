Seemingly frozen out at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale spent the majority of the 2019-2020 LaLiga season cutting a bemused figure on the Merengues bench.
Images have since emerged of a far more relaxed looking Welshman unshackling his considerable bonce and throwing it about with the carefree abandon of a Lyon basking in the amber glow of the setting sun over the Serengeti, while on international duty with Wales.
Bale confirmed he is having a great time in Wales camp ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League matches against Finland on Friday (AEST) and Bulgaria on Sunday (AEST).
A crunch match against England looms in October and the 31 year-old will be desperate to show months warming the bench for Zinedine Zidane's team haven't taken a toll on his vast abilities.
Perhaps inevitably, the Twitter community was quick to react to Bale's boisterous bouffant: