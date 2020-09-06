Virus test forces Traore out of Spain squad

Traore was initially omitted from Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany in Stuttgart on Friday (AEST) after an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers star underwent PCR testing on Saturday (AEST) and the uncapped 24-year-old, who is still waiting to make his first international appearance, will sit out Monday's (AEST) visit of Ukraine.

"On receiving the results of the test, and despite the player showing a high level of antibodies such as a positive IgG count, the RFEF medical services, in accordance with UEFA, have decided to liberate the player from his duties with the national team, even though he poses no risk of spreading the virus to his team-mates," a statement from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) read.

"Under UEFA protocol, it is recommended not to travel to a stadium if the result of a PCR is not totally negative."

Spain welcomes Ukraine to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid for the League A Group 4 showdown.

Ukraine tops the standings after its 2-1 win over Switzerland last time out.