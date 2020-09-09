Ronaldo insists he's not done yet after milestone

Ronaldo scored a brace against Sweden in a 2-0 away Nations League win.

At the same Stockholm stadium where the forward scored a hat-trick in 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying, his first was a stunning free-kick to bring up a century in international football.

Ronaldo was not done there, though, and curled in a fine second, with Ali Daei's record tally of 109 goals for Iran within his sights.

The Portugal captain posted on Instagram: "Huge pride in this historical goal for our national team!

"When they tell me I can reach 100, I say it's not enough... 101 goals for Portugal."