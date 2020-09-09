Ligue 1 is back!
Ronaldo insists he's not done yet after milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his delight at his 100th and 101st Portugal goals on social media on Wednesday (AEST).

Ronaldo joins 100 club as Portugal sees off Sweden

Ronaldo scored a brace against Sweden in a 2-0 away Nations League win.

At the same Stockholm stadium where the forward scored a hat-trick in 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying, his first was a stunning free-kick to bring up a century in international football.

Five unbelievable Ronaldo goals for Portugal

Ronaldo was not done there, though, and curled in a fine second, with Ali Daei's record tally of 109 goals for Iran within his sights.

The Portugal captain posted on Instagram: "Huge pride in this historical goal for our national team!

"When they tell me I can reach 100, I say it's not enough... 101 goals for Portugal."

